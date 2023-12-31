Deals
Guntersville woman charged with murder in connection to domestic violence

Kristy Cowen
Kristy Cowen(Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
By Kate Norum
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Guntersville woman has been charged with murder after an incident Saturday night.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence on Tick Duckett Road to reports of a deceased person.

Upon investigation, the sheriff’s office said this was revealed to be a domestic violence-related incident between the deceased person and a woman.

Investigators later charged Kristy Cowen with murder related to domestic violence.

She remains in the Marshall County Jail with no bond.

This remains an active ongoing investigation. The sheriff’s office said additional details could be released.

