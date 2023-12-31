Florence woman killed in Lauderdale Co. single-vehicle crash

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Lauderdale County on Saturday night.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the incident happened around 8 p.m. on Lauderdale County 65 near Lauderdale County 63 when a 2006 Ford Expedition left the road, hit a ditch and became submerged into a body of water. The passenger in the vehicle, Regina Jones, 62, was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA said the driver of the Expedition, Robert Jones, 57, of Florence, was injured in the crash and was transported to the North Alabama Medical Center in Florence.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the incident.

