Families welcomed 2024 early at the Orion Amphitheater

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Who said you have to stay awake until midnight to enjoy the festivities of New Year’s? On New Year’s Eve, the Orion Amphitheater kicked off its New Year’s at Noon event.

The event welcomed lots of families to the Orion for a celebration packed with face painting, bounce houses, a cotton candy station, ice skating and yes, there was even a countdown at noon to ring in the new year.

The free event started at 11 a.m. and brought dozens of families out to draw excitement.

Laina Weldon, the Cultural and Community Programming Manager at the Orion Amphitheater said the event was created to bring families together even if they don’t see the ball drop at midnight.

“Some of us still have family in town, we’re kind of antsy, we’re not sure what to do,” Weldon said. “[This event was created for] someone like me who [maybe] doesn’t like to stay up ‘til midnight — it’s a fun way to have fun with your family.

The creation of this event lets families have fun without having to wait until midnight to say “Happy New Year!”

Orajah Scotland spent the day at the Orion and she said the event was a great experience to be with her family.

“Family is everything, family is love, being around family gives you comfort, gives you fellowship,” Scotland said.

Weldon said 2024 brings even more family-friendly events at a low cost to the Orion. For more information on the Orion and future events, click here.

