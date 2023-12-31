Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Harlem Globetrotters Ball Kid Contest
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Courtview Towers tenants receiving assistances from several local organizations

More than 200 tenants displaced in early morning apartment fire in Florence
More than 200 tenants displaced in early morning apartment fire in Florence
By D'Quan Lee
Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Emotions are high as Courtview Towers tenants continue to wait for the moment they’re told they can return home.

Florence firefighters evacuated the building after a fire broke out on the 4th floor just after 4am Friday morning.

Since then, volunteers with the Red Cross, UNA, local churches, and city leaders have been providing tenants like Mark Ogren meals and using donations to help keep them afloat.

“Everybody’s here trying to get along. It’s an experience, you know?” said Ogren. “I was homeless one time and I don’t want to go back there you know?”

Meanwhile, officials with the Florence Fire Department tell us there’s no timetable for when the building will be safe to go back into.

Ogren says he’s devastated to know that with two days left until the new year, he won’t know when he’ll be able to return back to his home.

“Be thankful for what you got. Because you can lose it,” he said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

However, WAFF was told by tenants familiar with the situation that the cause of fire was an oxygen tank explosion, but that has not been confirmed with officials.

At this time, the condition of the victims also remain unknown.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauderdale County authorities identify remains found in early December as Bradley Eugene Lard,...
Remains found in Lauderdale Co. identified as man missing since 2019
Kitchen Cops find 9 day old wings, rodent droppings and flies around the Valley this week
First Alert Weather
48 First Alert For Wintry Mix Late Thursday Into Friday
Authorities said Hillard Randall Kimbrough was fatally shot on Christmas Eve at the Clase Azul...
One dead after Christmas Eve shooting at Clase Azul in Guntersville
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison

Latest News

Kwanzaa celebration in Huntsville
Kwanzaa celebration in Huntsville brings light to African culture
Event held at North Huntsville Library for the celebration of Kwanzaa
Kwanzaa celebration in Huntsville brings light to African culture
Multiple crews responded to a fire at A&D Motors in Arab on Saturday morning.
Multiple crews respond to fire at A&D Motors in Arab
Adam Shipley
Hoover Police detective on administrative leave after being accused of harassing Uber driver