Courtview Towers tenants receive assistance from multiple organizations after fire evacuation

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Emotions are high as Courtview Towers tenants continue to wait for the moment they’re told they can return home.

Florence firefighters evacuated the building after a fire broke out on the 4th floor just after 4 a.m. Friday morning.

Since then, volunteers with the Red Cross, UNA, local churches and city leaders have been providing tenants like Mark Ogren meals and using donations to help keep them afloat.

“Everybody’s here trying to get along. It’s an experience, you know?” said Ogren. “I was homeless one time and I don’t want to go back there, you know?”

Meanwhile, officials with the Florence Fire Department tell us there’s no timetable for when the building will be safe to return to.

Ogren said he’s devastated to know that with two days left until the new year, he won’t know when he’ll be able to return to his home.

“Be thankful for what you got. Because you can lose it,” he said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

However, WAFF was told by tenants familiar with the situation that the cause of the fire was an oxygen tank explosion, but that has not been confirmed with officials.

At this time, the condition of the victims also remains unknown.

