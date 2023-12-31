Arctic Air Returns For Your New Year!

Clouds have lingered well into the afternoon today and this has kept temperatures well below normal with highs struggling to make it into the low and mid 40s. Expect a slow clearing into the evening hours with overnight lows dropping into the upper 20s and low 30s through Sunday morning. Some patchy freezing fog could develop mainly in valleys and near lakes, so allow yourself some extra time if you have an early morning commute.

Temperatures will be cold to kick off your Sunday and New Year’s Eve, but plan on plenty more sun in the forecast with a nice warming trend. Afternoon highs will reach the mid and upper 50s and winds will be breezy at times out of the southwest. Expect occasional gusts upwards of 20 mph, but winds should quiet down through the evening hours. Clouds will be increasing as a cold front sweeps through the area overnight, but no precipitation is expected. Much colder air will be moving in though, so if you have any outdoor plans to ring in 2024, please dress warm!

Morning lows on New Year’s Day will be ranging back in the upper 20s and low 30s, but wind chills will make it feel more like the teens. Even though, we’ll see sunny skies throughout the day, high temperatures will only stay in the 40s. This colder pattern will stick with us through much of the week with a few isolated chances for rain returning by mid-week. Right now, model guidance is keeping most of the moisture just to the south of our area, so we could round out the first week of January completely dry. Additional chances for rain will return for your upcoming weekend.

