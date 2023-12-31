Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Harlem Globetrotters Ball Kid Contest
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Arctic Air Returns For Your New Year!

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clouds have lingered well into the afternoon today and this has kept temperatures well below normal with highs struggling to make it into the low and mid 40s. Expect a slow clearing into the evening hours with overnight lows dropping into the upper 20s and low 30s through Sunday morning. Some patchy freezing fog could develop mainly in valleys and near lakes, so allow yourself some extra time if you have an early morning commute.

Temperatures will be cold to kick off your Sunday and New Year’s Eve, but plan on plenty more sun in the forecast with a nice warming trend. Afternoon highs will reach the mid and upper 50s and winds will be breezy at times out of the southwest. Expect occasional gusts upwards of 20 mph, but winds should quiet down through the evening hours. Clouds will be increasing as a cold front sweeps through the area overnight, but no precipitation is expected. Much colder air will be moving in though, so if you have any outdoor plans to ring in 2024, please dress warm!

Morning lows on New Year’s Day will be ranging back in the upper 20s and low 30s, but wind chills will make it feel more like the teens. Even though, we’ll see sunny skies throughout the day, high temperatures will only stay in the 40s. This colder pattern will stick with us through much of the week with a few isolated chances for rain returning by mid-week. Right now, model guidance is keeping most of the moisture just to the south of our area, so we could round out the first week of January completely dry. Additional chances for rain will return for your upcoming weekend.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauderdale County authorities identify remains found in early December as Bradley Eugene Lard,...
Remains found in Lauderdale Co. identified as man missing since 2019
Kitchen Cops find 9 day old wings, rodent droppings and flies around the Valley this week
First Alert Weather
48 First Alert For Wintry Mix Late Thursday Into Friday
Authorities said Hillard Randall Kimbrough was fatally shot on Christmas Eve at the Clase Azul...
One dead after Christmas Eve shooting at Clase Azul in Guntersville
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison

Latest News

WAFF AM Saturday 6:00-6:30pm – Syncbak
48 First Alert Forecast: Becoming mostly sunny for Saturday
Good morning! For today, morning clouds clear and some sun expected for the afternoon. The...
Becoming mostly sunny for Saturday with cool temps. Warmer for Sunday & sunny.
Looking at the last weekend of 2023 and the first week of 2024 in the Tennessee Valley.
Light rain, mixing with snow into the evening for the Tennessee Valley
Looking at the last weekend of 2023 and the first week of 2024
48 First Alert Forecast - Friday 4 pm