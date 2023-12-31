ALEA urging drivers to prepare ahead of traveling on New Year’s Eve

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While many prepare for New Year’s Eve festivities, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is urging you to use caution when out on the road.

State troopers are encouraging everyone to do their part this weekend in making roads safer on and around New Year’s Eve.

ALEA State Trooper Reginal King says travel plans should include making sure your car is in working order.

Check all of the lights on your car, as well as on any trailers you may be hauling.

You should also check your car’s battery. As the temperature drops, the power of car batteries can drop as well.

Make sure all tires have proper inflation and tread, including your spare.

King says it’s important for you to properly operate your car any day of the year, but around the holidays when more people will be out and about, it’s especially critical.

“Any time there is a volume of increased traffic on the roadways the chances of a traffic crash increases just because of the higher volume of traffic so we just want to encourage everyone to be patient, share the roadways not just with other motorists but share the roadways with pedestrians,” King said.

ALEA is also urging motorists to obey speed limits to cut down on accidents.

If you’re going to be out drinking, they caution they’ll be out in full force, so make responsible plans.

“There’s going to be various driver’s license and equipment checkpoints throughout the state of Alabama, we just want to encourage everyone to be safe while you’re out there traveling. If your festivities include alcohol, make sure you have not just a sober driver, but a designated sober driver,” said King.

King also urges anyone in a car to wear a seatbelt while you’re in the car to increase your chances of arriving alive.

