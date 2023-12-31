3 arrested in connection with Birmingham homicide, kidnapping

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Three people have been arrested in connection with a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed Dec. 23, according to the Birmingham Police Department.

BPD says 43-year-old David Wayne Nicholas was shot and killed Saturday, Dec. 23 in the 1400 Block of Lake Lane.

Police tell WBRC an adult female was kidnapped during the incident and later located safely.

The three suspects have been identified as 43-year-old Dustin Stanfield of Hoover, 33-year-old Joshua Guthrie of Birmingham, and 33-year-old Brittany Patterson of Mt. Olive.

Stanfield, Guthrie, and Patterson are charged with Capital Murder (Kidnapping) and Kidnapping 1st Degree.

Stanfield and Guthrie were arrested Sunday, Dec. 24.

Patterson was arrested Saturday, Dec. 30.

All three suspects are being held at the Jefferson County Jail with no bond.

