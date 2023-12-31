Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Harlem Globetrotters Ball Kid Contest
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

3 arrested in connection with Birmingham homicide, kidnapping

(Right to left: Dustin Stanfield, Brittany Patterson, Joshua Guthrie)
(Right to left: Dustin Stanfield, Brittany Patterson, Joshua Guthrie)(Jefferson County Jail)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Three people have been arrested in connection with a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed Dec. 23, according to the Birmingham Police Department.

BPD says 43-year-old David Wayne Nicholas was shot and killed Saturday, Dec. 23 in the 1400 Block of Lake Lane.

Police tell WBRC an adult female was kidnapped during the incident and later located safely.

The three suspects have been identified as 43-year-old Dustin Stanfield of Hoover, 33-year-old Joshua Guthrie of Birmingham, and 33-year-old Brittany Patterson of Mt. Olive.

Stanfield, Guthrie, and Patterson are charged with Capital Murder (Kidnapping) and Kidnapping 1st Degree.

Stanfield and Guthrie were arrested Sunday, Dec. 24.

Patterson was arrested Saturday, Dec. 30.

All three suspects are being held at the Jefferson County Jail with no bond.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops find 9 day old wings, rodent droppings and flies around the Valley this week
Lauderdale County authorities identify remains found in early December as Bradley Eugene Lard,...
Remains found in Lauderdale Co. identified as man missing since 2019
First Alert Weather
48 First Alert For Wintry Mix Late Thursday Into Friday
Authorities said Hillard Randall Kimbrough was fatally shot on Christmas Eve at the Clase Azul...
One dead after Christmas Eve shooting at Clase Azul in Guntersville
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison

Latest News

Families enjoying the ice skating at the Orion for New Year's at Noon
Families welcomed 2024 early at the Orion Amphitheater
New Year's at Noon at the Orion
Families welcomed 2024 early at the Orion Amphitheater
Kristy Cowen was charged with murder in connection to a domestic violence incident in Marshall...
Guntersville woman charged with murder in connection to domestic violence
Shannon Lee Stewart of Double Springs was charged with Capital Murder late Saturday night in...
Winston County father charged in death of infant daughter