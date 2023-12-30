Multiple crews respond to fire at A&D Motors in Arab

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple crews responded to a fire at A&D Motors in Arab on Saturday morning.

According to the Arab Fire Department Chief Ricky Phillips, the call came around 6:45 a.m. He said the fire was in the shop area of the building located on Brindlee Mountain Parkway.

The Arab Fire Department, Ruth Fire District, Four-C Fire District, Brindlee Mountain Fire Department, Tri-County Fire Department, Marshall Heath System EMS and Arab Electric Co-op all assisted in extinguishing the fire.

Fire officials said the cause remains unknown at this time. There were no reported injuries to the incident.

