More than 200 tenants displaced in early morning Florence apartment fire

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - More than 200 residents are unable to return to their homes after a fire broke out on the 4th floor of the Courtview Towers Apartments in Florence.

The fire started just after 4 a.m. but firefighters are still determining how the fire started.

Florence Fire Chief Deputy Jarrod Wallace said when firefighters arrived, they saw heavy flames coming from the back of the 4th floor.

He said thankfully, the fire was contained to just a single apartment, but the room was heavily damaged.

“Normally if somebody’s in immediate danger we go ahead and try to get the evacuated if they’re on the fire floor or within two or three floors of the fire floor, we go ahead and evacuate them,” Wallace said. “Normally in a high-rise, you’re just going to evacuate two or three floors above or below the fire floor and then the remainder of the residents can shelter-in-place if they’re unaffected.”

He said the 4th floor and the floors below have been affected by water damage as well. Right now, the building doesn’t have power, with no estimate for when it could be turned back on.

Glinda Sue Parker is one of the residents who were evacuated.

She stays on the 8th floor and said the apartment managers have been very accommodating in trying to find everyone a place to stay.

“We’re all sitting over here safe and they’ve already provided food and drinks, sheltering for the animals, and food for the animals,” she said. “Now they’re trying to help us get a place to go.”

The Red Cross also plans to continue serving food to those displaced Friday and Saturday. The University of North Alabama has also opened up The Main Room music venue as a temporary shelter for the tenants.

