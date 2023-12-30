Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Harlem Globetrotters Ball Kid Contest
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Mississippi teen killed during hunting accident; appears accidental, authorities say

By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager was killed during a hunting accident in Carroll County on Friday.

According to a press release by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and officers with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks responded to the call on County Road.

Hayden Bonta, 17, of Ocean Springs, was declared dead by the coroner.

An investigation is being conducted, but the shooting appears accidental, the press release says.

“Our prayers are certainly with the Bonta family and their friends during this tragic time,” said Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker. “The death of a teenager is never easy; I ask all of our citizens to hold this family up in prayer in the coming days.”

This is the second person to be killed during a hunting accident in Mississippi on Friday.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops find 9 day old wings, rodent droppings and flies around the Valley this week
Lauderdale County authorities identify remains found in early December as Bradley Eugene Lard,...
Remains found in Lauderdale Co. identified as man missing since 2019
First Alert Weather
48 First Alert For Wintry Mix Late Thursday Into Friday
Authorities said Hillard Randall Kimbrough was fatally shot on Christmas Eve at the Clase Azul...
One dead after Christmas Eve shooting at Clase Azul in Guntersville
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison

Latest News

A&D Motors in Arab
Multiple crews respond to fire at A&D Motors in Arab
Assisting displaced tenants in Florence
Courtview Towers tenants receive assistance from multiple organizations after fire evacuation
Fatal crash generic
Florence woman killed in Lauderdale Co. single-vehicle crash
Assisting displaced tenants in Florence
Courtview Towers tenants receive assistance from multiple organizations after fire evacuation
ALEA urging drivers to prepare ahead of traveling on New Year’s Eve