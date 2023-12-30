Michaya Parker’s family speaks out after her tragic death

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of 21-year-old Michaya Jumese Parker is speaking out after her tragic death a few days before Christmas.

Parker was killed after a police chase led to 25-year-old Emily Cochran hitting Parker’s vehicle, causing her to be ejected from the car.

It’s a very difficult time for Michaya’s family and friends.

Many of them gathered at the Midfield Community Center, a place that brings back so many memories.

They said the holidays will never be the same.

Quanika Sumpter, Parker’s older sister, said, “We were all supposed to come together, have matching PJ’s. I have a set of PJs for my sister in my car that I picked out for her for all of us to wear and they are still in the car.”

Sumpter said she can tell there is a piece missing from her family. “It was me, her, my brother and my mom in a group chat and we talked to each other every day all day.”

Sumter and her family describe these last few days as painful. “It’s a hard pill to swallow and I really hate that my sister is really not here with us because she was just coming home.”

Sumter said she knows her sister is in a better place, but she can’t help but think that all of this could have been avoided. “I don’t have any sympathy for her, I hope she gets whatever she deserves because you broke my family.”

A longtime friend of the family, Mary Shelby, said there needs to be justice. “She needs to be held accountable, outside of color, outside of any situation or mental illness. Because things like this are going on too often.”

Nimyahia Dowe was Parker’s best friend. She said it still doesn’t feel real. “I still text her phone, hoping she will text me back. I’ll never understand why it happened to my friend and I think that’s something we will never get over.”

Cochran is now being held in the Jefferson County Jail and faces multiple charges.

As Parker’s family continues to grieve, they ask the public to keep their family in your prayers during this difficult time.

