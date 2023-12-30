Marshall County officials prepare for winter weather moving into the weekend

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Leaders across the Tennessee Valley are staying prepared for whatever elements are thrown their way.

Leaders in Marshall County are gearing up for the winter conditions to keep drivers safe on the roads.

District 1 Commissioner Ronny Shumate said his district will be more than prepared for the possible rain and snow moving into the area this weekend.

Shumate said many of the commissioners readied their equipment before the Christmas Holiday.

He said the county garage in District One is equipped with plows, salt, and other heavy machinery to help clear any blocked roads.

Shumate’s district covers areas like Union Grove, Hulaco Road and Warrenton Road in Marshall County.

He says due to the high elevation of the area, those roads are more susceptible to freezing.

Shumate said last year’s freeze during the holiday caught his county employees by surprise. They worked countless hours making roads safe for drivers. He says this year, he is prepared.

”I said that’s not gonna happen again this year we’re gonna be prepared, we’re gonna be ready. I’ve got ten employees. Everyone’s on call, something happens and I call them out and they respond quickly. I’ve got some excellent employees,” said Shumate.

Shumate said he’d like to remind everyone to remain weather aware and to avoid travelling on the roads.

”Watch the local weather stations, listen to the media. If you don’t need to get out, don’t get out. Go ahead and get prepared before. Of course, we’ll be on call 24/7 if somebody needs us, we’ll get back there again,” said Shumate.

Marshall County EMA Blake Farmer also said warming centers will be open throughout the weekend at local churches and

