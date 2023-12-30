Deals
Kwanzaa celebration in Huntsville brings light to African culture

By Kate Norum
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The end of Kwanzaa is near and many gathered for the culmination of the holiday around the Tennessee Valley.

On Saturday, the KPANA Kwanzaa Pan-African Association of Alabama hosted its annual Karamu event at the North Huntsville Public Library. Karamu is a large feast that takes place usually on the sixth day of Kwanzaa showcasing more that the African culture has to offer.

Celebrations included songs and dances of the African culture. From African drum playing, storytelling, and lots of food.

The holiday begins on Dec. 26 and lasts until Jan. 1. It seeks to honor seven principles: Umoja (Unity), Kujichagulia (Self-determination), Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility), Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics), Nia (Purpose), Kuumba (Creativity) and Imani (Faith).

Soxhna Maimouhatou Mbacke, the co-founder of KPANA, said the annual celebration is not only to honor the seven principles but also to provide more awareness for the youth.

“It’s all about family, so the young [are] what the first fruits represent — the youth, which is our future. But in order for them to have a future they have to be taught by the elders.”

Nearly 12 million people in the United States observe the holiday. Kwanzaa will conclude on Monday night.

