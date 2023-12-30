Kitchen Cops find 9 day old wings, rodent droppings and flies around the Valley this week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Kitchen Cops have stayed busy during the Christmas holidays, popping in to dozens of restaurants and businesses around north Alabama. This week’s list of problem spots was actually one of the biggest we’ve seen in several months.

Madison County

The lowest score of the week is at Aki Japan on University Drive in Huntsville. It earned a 76 due to dirty bowls, knives and plates stored with clean ones. There was also an issue with the hot water at the dishwashing sink not getting any warmer than 85 degrees. There were also problems with shrimp at the wrong temperature. All of these issues were fixed by the time inspectors came back a week later, but the low score stands.

The China Cafe in Harvest gets an 80 due to chicken at the wrong temperature. There was also an employee seen washing dishes in cold water without soap, them putting them back into storage with clean ones.

The Neighbour Quick Stop at Mastin Lake and Pulaski in Huntsville also got an 80. It was written up for milk at the wrong temperature, multiple chemical spray bottles without labels and a missing food probe thermometer.

Johnny Gryll’s on Jeff Road gets an 81 for not having soap at a handwashing sink. There were also gnats in the building and a dirty ice machine.

The D&D Grocery at Wall Triana and Nick Davis also gets an 81 this week due to no hot water at a sink and black mold on soda nozzles.

Inspectors found dirty dishes and steak at the wrong temperature at the Chipotle on University Drive. There was also an issue with the dishwasher not having enough sanitizer in it. When inspectors returned 6 days later, the dishwasher issue was still ongoing and the health department issued a notice of intent to suspend the license at Chipotle until the problem was addressed. It’s score was 82.

El Monte on Winchester Road scores an 85 this week. Inspectors found 9 day old chicken wings in the fridge. They also noted several foods were not properly reheated and the kitchen was missing a food probe thermometer.

China One in Meridianville also gets an 85. It had no date markings on any food. Workers were also reusing cardboard lids that were used to hold raw chicken to store cooked foods like egg rolls and wontons.

DeKalb County

The Crossville Footmart on Highway 68 scored a 78. Inspectors noted flies in the building, mold in a drink fountain ice dispenser and sewage on the ground in the parking lot.

The Fyffe Stop N Go on Main Street had rodent droppings in a cabinet, a non-working sink, and dead flies in several locations. There was also mold on the soda nozzles.

Lauderdale County

The Anderson Convenience Store on Highway 207 gets an 82 this week. Inspectors noted a dirty ice machine, sandwich meat at the wrong temperature and a broken warmer.

Limestone County

The Arby’s on West 13th Street in Athens scores an 85. It had issues with dirty soda nozzles and several foods at the wrong temperature.

There were dirty utensils and chipped plates at the Waffle House on Highway 31 North in Athens. There was also no time management on eggs and an employee with overlong, painted nails that had to be covered. Waffle House gets an 85.

There was one more 85 on the score sheet in Limestone County - at LJ’s Samurai Steakhouse. There were chipped and broken knives, multiple dirty utensils and containers, and several foods at the wrong temperature.

