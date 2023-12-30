Hoover Police detective on administrative leave after being accused of harassing Uber driver

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hoover Police detective is facing several misdemeanor charges after an Uber driver says he flashed his badge at him, damaged his car, and urinated in front of both him and several responding officers in Birmingham.

Birmingham Police arrested Hoover PD detective Adam Shipley Friday on public intoxication, harassment, and criminal mischief. The Uber driver, who is pressing charges, says he’s still trying to process the bizarre string of events that happened Thursday night.

Uber Driver Brantley Gerhardt frequents 7th Ave, a hotspot for those needing a ride after a night out. When two men approached his car, he didn’t think much of it.

“I’m sitting here between rides, it’s probably 2 a.m.” Gerhardt said.

“He staggers into the side of my vehicle, knocks my side mirror, and swings open my door. He then pulls out his Hoover Police Department Detective’s badge and says ‘wanna see some [sic] breast?’” Gerhardt says the man actually used a slang word that some find offensive.

That man, later identified as Hoover Police Detective Adam Shipley, tried to walk away, but Gerhardt says he wasn’t going to let them after noticing his car’s mirror was now broken.

“We gotta figure out what’s going on here, you can’t just leave yet, hold on, and then he comes up to me and chest bumps me and he’s like ‘we don’t have to figure anything out.’ So then I pull my phone out, I’m just gonna call 911,” said Gerhardt, “he grabs my phone and throws it into 7th Ave.”

Once police arrived, Gerhardt says they remained at the scene for three hours. It seemed to Gerhardt that they were going to let Shipley go on a citation, until Shipley began urinating in front of everyone.

“He was walking away, he stops and begins to urinate in the middle of the road. And that’s when they put him in cuffs,” Gerhardt recounts.

Gerhardt says he has a lawyer and plans to press charges, but says the way the case was initially handled bothers him just as much.

“If it was me I would have instantly been hauled over to jail. We sat there three hours while they decided what to do. It was pretty blatantly obvious, you destroyed my property in the road, you grabbed me, you impeded my 911 call asking for help, it should have been an open and shut case,” he said.

WBRC did reach out to Hoover PD who confirmed that Shipley has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

