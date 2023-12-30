Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Harlem Globetrotters Ball Kid Contest
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Becoming mostly sunny for Saturday with cool temps. Warmer for Sunday & sunny.

First Alert Weather
Good morning! For today, morning clouds clear and some sun expected for the afternoon. The...
Good morning! For today, morning clouds clear and some sun expected for the afternoon. The clearing process will be a slow, gradual process. Temps in the 40s. Tonight, a cold and mainly clear night. Mid to upper 20s. Sunday, sunny and nice. A warmer day with temps soaring into the 50s with a few locations possibly nudging 60 degrees during the afternoon. New Year's Eve, pleasant with just a few clouds late. Low to mid 30s. A slight chance of a shower on New Year's Day, but most of the rain will miss to our south. Temps in the 40s. Monday night, cold and clear. Lows in the 20s. Tuesday, sunny. Upper 40s to near 50 degrees. A chance of Wednesday with temps near 50 degrees. Dry conditions close out the week for Thursday and Friday. Temps in the 40s to near 50 degrees during the day, overnight low in the low to mid 30s. Early call for NEXT weekend: A chance of rain Saturday, mostly cloudy Sunday. High temps in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 3:38 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning! For today, morning clouds clear and some sun expected for the afternoon. The clearing process will be a slow, gradual process. Temps in the 40s. Tonight, a cold and mainly clear night. Mid to upper 20s. Sunday, sunny and nice. A warmer day with temps soaring into the 50s with a few locations possibly nudging 60 degrees during the afternoon. New Year’s Eve, pleasant with just a few clouds late. Low to mid 30s. A slight chance of a shower on New Year’s Day, but most of the rain will miss to our south. Temps in the 40s. Monday night, cold and clear. Lows in the 20s.

Tuesday, sunny. Upper 40s to near 50 degrees. A chance of Wednesday with temps near 50 degrees. Dry conditions close out the week for Thursday and Friday. Temps in the 40s to near 50 degrees during the day, overnight low in the low to mid 30s.

Early call for NEXT weekend: A chance of rain Saturday, mostly cloudy Sunday. High temps in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauderdale County authorities identify remains found in early December as Bradley Eugene Lard,...
Remains found in Lauderdale Co. identified as man missing since 2019
First Alert Weather
48 First Alert For Wintry Mix Late Thursday Into Friday
Authorities said Hillard Randall Kimbrough was fatally shot on Christmas Eve at the Clase Azul...
One dead after Christmas Eve shooting at Clase Azul in Guntersville
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Cameron Tolbert of Pisgah was identified as the man who was shot and killed in a...
Officials identify man killed in Pisgah deputy-involved shooting

Latest News

Looking at the last weekend of 2023 and the first week of 2024 in the Tennessee Valley.
Light rain, mixing with snow into the evening for the Tennessee Valley
Looking at the last weekend of 2023 and the first week of 2024
48 First Alert Forecast - Friday 4 pm
10 Day Forecast
Some Light Snow Tonight.
Tracking rain and snow chances for Friday and looking ahead to the last weekend of 2023.
Light rain, mixing with snow into the evening for the Tennessee Valley