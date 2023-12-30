Becoming mostly sunny for Saturday with cool temps. Warmer for Sunday & sunny.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning! For today, morning clouds clear and some sun expected for the afternoon. The clearing process will be a slow, gradual process. Temps in the 40s. Tonight, a cold and mainly clear night. Mid to upper 20s. Sunday, sunny and nice. A warmer day with temps soaring into the 50s with a few locations possibly nudging 60 degrees during the afternoon. New Year’s Eve, pleasant with just a few clouds late. Low to mid 30s. A slight chance of a shower on New Year’s Day, but most of the rain will miss to our south. Temps in the 40s. Monday night, cold and clear. Lows in the 20s.

Tuesday, sunny. Upper 40s to near 50 degrees. A chance of Wednesday with temps near 50 degrees. Dry conditions close out the week for Thursday and Friday. Temps in the 40s to near 50 degrees during the day, overnight low in the low to mid 30s.

Early call for NEXT weekend: A chance of rain Saturday, mostly cloudy Sunday. High temps in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

