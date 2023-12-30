Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Harlem Globetrotters Ball Kid Contest
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

20-year-old shot and killed on Christmas Eve in apartment parking lot

The family of a Christmas Eve homicide victim is sharing their tragic loss.
By Lacey Beasley
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The family of a Christmas Eve homicide victim is sharing their tragic loss.

The fatal shooting happened at the Maison De Ville apartments.

Jabyron Nettles, 20, was killed, and his girlfriend, Jalaysia Smith, is now fighting for her life in the ICU.

Smith’s mother, Tameka Williams, said she was shot seven times while sitting in the car with Nettles.

They share an 8-month-old daughter whose now without a father.

“We spent our whole Christmas Eve, Christmas day, and we will be here for New Year’s,” said Williams, talking about the family’s hospital stay.

Mobile police said they responded to the Maison De Ville apartments, where the couple lived, around 1 a.m. Christmas Eve.

Investigators discovered the victims were sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot when unknown subjects approached the vehicle and shot them both.

“She was shot twice in the chest, twice in the stomach, twice in the leg, and once in the arm,” said Williams. “It’s a lot, we got a long road to recovery, but our biggest thing is she’s here. My grandbaby will have at least a mom. Her dad is gone, but she will have at least a mom. There’s nothing like a father. He loved his child. He loved his baby.”

Williams made Team Jelly T-shirts, praying for a full recovery.

Through tears, she said this has taken a dark toll on her daughter.

“She heard a pen drop last night, and jumped up saying, ‘momma, don’t let them shoot me no more,’” said Williams. “My baby going to live in fear a long time, and that’s not fair.”

MPD said this is an ongoing homicide investigation.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauderdale County authorities identify remains found in early December as Bradley Eugene Lard,...
Remains found in Lauderdale Co. identified as man missing since 2019
First Alert Weather
48 First Alert For Wintry Mix Late Thursday Into Friday
Authorities said Hillard Randall Kimbrough was fatally shot on Christmas Eve at the Clase Azul...
One dead after Christmas Eve shooting at Clase Azul in Guntersville
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
The newest class of weight loss drugs is being called the “Breakthrough of the Year.” That’s...
‘A light at the end of the tunnel’: Alabama doctor explains new weight loss drugs could curb state’s obesity crisis

Latest News

Michaya Parker family
Michaya Parker’s family speaks out after her tragic death
Marshall County officials prepare for freezing conditions
Marshall County officials prepare for winter weather moving into the weekend
Marshall County officials prepare for freezing conditions
Marshall County officials prepare for freezing conditions
The Kitchen Cops have stayed busy during the Christmas holidays, popping in to dozens of...
Kitchen Cops find 9 day old wings, rodent droppings and flies around the Valley this week
Kitchen Cops find 9 day old wings, rodent droppings and flies around the Valley this week
Kitchen Cops find 9 day old wings, rodent droppings and flies around the Valley this week