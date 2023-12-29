Warming centers preparing for cooler temperatures, increased demand

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As the temperatures drop, workers at the Downtown Rescue Mission in Huntsville are preparing to open their doors as a warming center.

“Our main goal is to give the people a chance to be established here, get out of the elements, and prepare for whatever they need and whatever they want to move on the the next step of their life,” Director of Chaplin’s Morgan Fox said.

Fox said when temperatures are below 40 degrees, the shelter takes any area homeless in for a warm place to stay, but he said this is getting more difficult each year, with an increasing homeless population.

“The misconception is Huntsville is ready and already has everything in place to receive everybody,” he said. “To be honest, we’re trying our hardest to accommodate and game plan for the huge influx. We try to stay ahead of it, but as you can imagine, when you plan for a little sometimes things don’t always work out.”

He said now, more than ever, they’re in desperate in need of supplies and donations to keep up.

“We have a lot of donations for toiletries and things for hygiene,” he said. “We’re always needing more of that. The big thing for us is operation is kind of demanding at times, especially trying to make sure the temperatures are right. Monetary donations would go a long way to be good stewards with the things that God has blessed us with, and we can continue to provide those needs.”

