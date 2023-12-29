Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Harlem Globetrotters Ball Kid Contest
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Warming centers preparing for cooler temperatures, increased demand

As the temperatures drop, workers at the Downtown Rescue Mission in Huntsville are preparing to open their doors as a warming center.
By Matthew King
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As the temperatures drop, workers at the Downtown Rescue Mission in Huntsville are preparing to open their doors as a warming center.

“Our main goal is to give the people a chance to be established here, get out of the elements, and prepare for whatever they need and whatever they want to move on the the next step of their life,” Director of Chaplin’s Morgan Fox said.

Fox said when temperatures are below 40 degrees, the shelter takes any area homeless in for a warm place to stay, but he said this is getting more difficult each year, with an increasing homeless population.

“The misconception is Huntsville is ready and already has everything in place to receive everybody,” he said. “To be honest, we’re trying our hardest to accommodate and game plan for the huge influx. We try to stay ahead of it, but as you can imagine, when you plan for a little sometimes things don’t always work out.”

He said now, more than ever, they’re in desperate in need of supplies and donations to keep up.

“We have a lot of donations for toiletries and things for hygiene,” he said. “We’re always needing more of that. The big thing for us is operation is kind of demanding at times, especially trying to make sure the temperatures are right. Monetary donations would go a long way to be good stewards with the things that God has blessed us with, and we can continue to provide those needs.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather
48 First Alert For Wintry Mix Late Thursday Into Friday
Authorities said Hillard Randall Kimbrough was fatally shot on Christmas Eve at the Clase Azul...
One dead after Christmas Eve shooting at Clase Azul in Guntersville
The newest class of weight loss drugs is being called the “Breakthrough of the Year.” That’s...
‘A light at the end of the tunnel’: Alabama doctor explains new weight loss drugs could curb state’s obesity crisis
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Lauderdale County authorities identify remains found in early December as Bradley Eugene Lard,...
Remains found in Lauderdale Co. identified as man missing since 2019

Latest News

As the temperatures drop, workers at the Downtown Rescue Mission in Huntsville are preparing...
Warming centers preparing for cooler temperatures, increased demand
One injured in pickup truck, farm tractor collision in Lawrence Co.
One injured in pickup truck, farm tractor collision in Lawrence Co.
Jon Evans was arrested after he crashed into a Huntsville Police Department patrol vehicle...
Man arrested after leading pursuit, crashing into HPD patrol vehicle
One injured in pickup truck, farm tractor collision in Lawrence Co.
One injured in pickup truck, farm tractor collision in Lawrence Co.