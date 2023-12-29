‘This is day one’: Family mourns teen killed in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A family and a community are devastated by the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Montgomery.

Timothy Crawford Jr., affectionately known as TJ, was gunned down Wednesday afternoon on Rexford Road near Vaughn Road.

“This is day one,” his mother, Lorinda Jackson, said the day after her son was killed.

Jackson spent the first 24 hours since his death trying to make sense of it.

“My son’s a pretty good kid,” Jackson said. “He’s a really humble, respectful, loving child.”

Crawford was a junior at Carver High School who loved sports, mainly focusing on basketball, football and baseball. He also aspired to be a barber.

The teen’s death comes a year after his stepbrother, Deanthony Vickers Jr., was also shot and killed in Montgomery.

“DJ and TJ played football together, and I used to coach,” said Deathony Vickers Sr., “Both of them was great kids.”

Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Melvin Brown released a statement on social media offering condolences to the family.

We are incredibly saddened to learn of the loss of yet another young soul in our community. We have to change our attitudes & levels of respect for humanity. Far too often we seek quick & devastating responses to conflict. Sending our prayers to the family & lending our support. — Melvin J. Brown, Ed.D. (@SuptMJBrown) December 28, 2023

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed also responded to the shooting on social media.

Saddened to learn of another life lost to a senseless shooting. We can never become numb to the impact gun violence has on our community. We will continue our work to find solutions to this. SR — Mayor Steven L. Reed (@MayorofMgm) December 28, 2023

Montgomery police are still looking for the person responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with information is advised to call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.