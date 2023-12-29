Deals
‘This is day one’: Family mourns teen killed in Montgomery shooting

The family of 17-year-old Timothy Crawford Jr. is devastated by his shooting death.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A family and a community are devastated by the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Montgomery.

Timothy Crawford Jr., affectionately known as TJ, was gunned down Wednesday afternoon on Rexford Road near Vaughn Road.

“This is day one,” his mother, Lorinda Jackson, said the day after her son was killed.

Jackson spent the first 24 hours since his death trying to make sense of it.

“My son’s a pretty good kid,” Jackson said. “He’s a really humble, respectful, loving child.”

Crawford was a junior at Carver High School who loved sports, mainly focusing on basketball, football and baseball. He also aspired to be a barber.

The teen’s death comes a year after his stepbrother, Deanthony Vickers Jr., was also shot and killed in Montgomery.

“DJ and TJ played football together, and I used to coach,” said Deathony Vickers Sr., “Both of them was great kids.”

Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Melvin Brown released a statement on social media offering condolences to the family.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed also responded to the shooting on social media.

Montgomery police are still looking for the person responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with information is advised to call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867.

