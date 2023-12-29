Some Light Snow Tonight.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Scattered light rain showers will mix with snow at times later this evening before tapering off overnight. Temperatures will remain in the lower to middle 30s overnight. As the snow falls it will melt rather quickly in most, if not all areas of north Alabama and southern Middle Tennessee. The snowfall rates will be highest Friday evening over NE Alabama and parts of Lincoln and Franklin county in Tennessee. There could be a minor accumulation of wet snow in these areas. This accumulation will be confined to grassy areas and rooftops. Roads will be wet and bridges and overpasses could be slushy at times if the snow picks up in your area. The sky will clear slowly on Saturday and highs will likely stay in the lower to middle 40. Sunshine returns Sunday and highs will be in the middle to upper 50s.

