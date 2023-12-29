Deals
One injured in pickup truck, farm tractor collision in Lawrence Co.

By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was injured in a wreck involving a pickup truck and a farm tractor in Lawrence County on Thursday evening.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office the accident happened on Hwy. 20 between County Rd. 585 and County Rd. 265 just east of Town Creek.

Officials say an air ambulance was dispatched to the scene. Their condition is unknown at this time.

State Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are working the accident.

