Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Harlem Globetrotters Ball Kid Contest
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

New Alabama laws go into effect with start of 2024

New year, new laws for Alabama residents.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The new year will bring some new laws into effect for Alabamians. The legislation, passed by lawmakers and recently signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey, cover a wide range of issues.

Among them is one piece of legislation that removes the state’s tax on overtime pay. Previously, hourly and overtime wages were taxed at 5%. The new law will sunset in 2025 unless lawmakers renew it.

“Alabamians have never been afraid of hard work,” Ivey said when she signed the bill in November. “When opportunities and sometimes challenges are presented, the citizens of our state roll up their sleeves and get the job done.”

Another new law will require law enforcement to receive training on how to interact with citizens who have sensory needs or disabilities. The requirement involves officers being certified by the Alabama Peace Officers’ Standards and Training Commission (APOSTC) to undergo a one hour training court, which will be in addition to continuing education already required by law.

Alabama will also redefine penalties for illegal boating as simply “boating violations,” which are similar to a traffic citation.

And the adoption process will be streamlined in an effort to cut down on court cases.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauderdale County authorities identify remains found in early December as Bradley Eugene Lard,...
Remains found in Lauderdale Co. identified as man missing since 2019
First Alert Weather
48 First Alert For Wintry Mix Late Thursday Into Friday
Authorities said Hillard Randall Kimbrough was fatally shot on Christmas Eve at the Clase Azul...
One dead after Christmas Eve shooting at Clase Azul in Guntersville
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
The newest class of weight loss drugs is being called the “Breakthrough of the Year.” That’s...
‘A light at the end of the tunnel’: Alabama doctor explains new weight loss drugs could curb state’s obesity crisis

Latest News

Porch piracy rates increase with the holiday season
Alabama lawmaker plans to file bill increasing punishment for ‘porch pirates’
State Senator Coleman is proposing two versions of a bill, a civil version and a criminal...
Alabama State Senator proposes bill to prevent officers from tasing suspects once they're restrained
Two milligrams of fentanyl is considered a potentially lethal dose, said Special Agent in...
State lawmaker refiles bill to increase punishments for those caught selling fentanyl
LNL Anchor Ryan Piers talks to Sikh activist and author Bhajan Bhinder about the danger...
LNL: Sikh Leaders Face Danger in the US, Canada