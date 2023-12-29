Multiple Lawrence Co. Jail inmates taken to hospital after ingesting unknown substance

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple inmates in the Lawrence County Jail were transported to the hospital on Friday afternoon.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, six inmates had ingested an unknown substance in an attempt to get high. The inmates were transported to the Lawrence Medical Center where they were drug screened. None of the inmates tested positive for illegal narcotics.

Four of the six inmates have since returned from the hospital and the last two are expected to return by the end of the day.

At this time, officials are working to identify the substance and how it got into the jail. Once that information is confirmed the inmates could face charges for promoting prison contraband.

The identity of the inmates will not be released.

