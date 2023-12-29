Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Harlem Globetrotters Ball Kid Contest
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Multiple Lawrence Co. Jail inmates taken to hospital after ingesting unknown substance

Multiple Lawrence Co. Jail inmates taken to hospital after ingesting unknown substance
Multiple Lawrence Co. Jail inmates taken to hospital after ingesting unknown substance(LCSO)
By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple inmates in the Lawrence County Jail were transported to the hospital on Friday afternoon.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, six inmates had ingested an unknown substance in an attempt to get high. The inmates were transported to the Lawrence Medical Center where they were drug screened. None of the inmates tested positive for illegal narcotics.

Four of the six inmates have since returned from the hospital and the last two are expected to return by the end of the day.

At this time, officials are working to identify the substance and how it got into the jail. Once that information is confirmed the inmates could face charges for promoting prison contraband.

The identity of the inmates will not be released.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauderdale County authorities identify remains found in early December as Bradley Eugene Lard,...
Remains found in Lauderdale Co. identified as man missing since 2019
First Alert Weather
48 First Alert For Wintry Mix Late Thursday Into Friday
Authorities said Hillard Randall Kimbrough was fatally shot on Christmas Eve at the Clase Azul...
One dead after Christmas Eve shooting at Clase Azul in Guntersville
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
The newest class of weight loss drugs is being called the “Breakthrough of the Year.” That’s...
‘A light at the end of the tunnel’: Alabama doctor explains new weight loss drugs could curb state’s obesity crisis

Latest News

Gayla Ingle of Florence was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Gardendale on December 23.
Florence woman identified as victim of fatal Jefferson County crash
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday afternoon they are looking for...
Searcher says body of missing Mississippi man found
Among the very top of New Year resolutions is saving more money.
Financial Friday: Financial New Years Resolutions heading into 2024
A car crashed near a Huntsville business after a tire blew out.
Driver crashes near Huntsville business after tire blows out