Marshall County family recovers after Christmas Day fire

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - A Boaz couple is picking up the pieces after a devastating fire on Christmas which destroyed their home and many of their belongings.

Jenny Eason said she and her husband Clint were visiting family the night of Christmas when she received a heartbreaking call. Their home in Boaz, with 9 rescue dogs and a parrot inside, was up in flames.

”We just couldn’t get here fast enough and I didn’t know... I didn’t know who was alive and who was dead,’ said Jenny Eason.

Jenny’s husband Clint said when they arrived to see their home burning, he knew it was not good news.

“When you pull up and you see your whole house just gone... I mean it was all black,” said Clint Eason.

Jenny said when she and her husband finally arrived home after an hour and a half of driving, her first concern was her animals.

“When I got here, I jumped out of the car and I was calling for my babies. I took off. I went searching in the woods and I had a group with me doing that while clint was trying to handle everything,” said Jenny Eason.

Only seven of the dogs managed to make it to safety. Eason says two of her puppies and her pet parrot died in the fire.

Many of the Easons belongings were destroyed, but Jenny Eason says she is grateful to still have a few sentimental things.

“My sister came out and she said ‘Jenny I found your “sweet sixteen” box and it’s got all these letters in it.’ I just started crying because that’s all the letters he has wrote me over the years,” Jenny said.

The Easons say fellow church members, coworkers, and even strangers have stepped in to offer support. One friend offered to house them and their pets.

They say their faith is helping them through these difficult times.

“God has gotten us through this. He has given us strength. You know you can feel lost in such darkness, but he’s the one who brings you that light and says it’s gonna be okay and I’m gonna help you through it.”

The Easons say the cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Jenny’s sister has created a GoFundMe to help replace what was lost in the fire. It has reached over $11,000.

The Easons say their insurance provider is working on a camper to place on the property of their original home so that they can return to their home with their animals.

