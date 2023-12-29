Man arrested after leading pursuit, crashing into HPD patrol vehicle
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was arrested after he crashed into a Huntsville Police Department patrol vehicle while trying to elude Huntsville Police officers on Thursday evening.
According to Huntsville Police, officers attempted to stop the suspect, identified as 48-year-old Jon Evans, on Pratt Ave.
Evans failed to stop and led a short pursuit before he hit a Huntsville Police car and a utility pole at California Street and Wells Ave.
He was arrested and charged with attempting to elude a police officer - vehicle collision and driving under the influence(other substance).
Evans was booked into the Madison County Jail where he is being held on a $3,500.
