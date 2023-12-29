Light rain, mixing with snow this morning and again later today into the evening.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning! For today, light rain, possibly mixed with some snow early this morning. Temps are above freezing; therefore, roads will be mainly wet with the exception of bridges or overpasses which may have a few icy spots. Precipitation will end by mid-morning with cloudy conditions expected around noon. Temps in the low 40s. Another round of light rain arrives during the afternoon which will mix with some snow this evening. Once again, temps will be above freezing with mainly wet roads during the evening. After the precipitation ends, remaining cloudy overnight with low temps in the low to mid 30s. Overnight a few icy spots on bridges and overpasses possible. A First Alert for today for the rain and snow mix.

Saturday, cloudy early, sunny during the afternoon and cool. Temps in the 40s. Saturday night, clear and cold. Mid to upper 20s. Sunday, sunny and nice. Low to mid 50s. New Year’s Eve, cloudy with rain showers after midnight. Low to mid 30s. New Year’s Day, morning showers, afternoon peaks of sunshine. Another cool day with temps only in the low to mid 40s. Dry Tuesday, a chance of rain showers Wednesday and Thursday. High temps around 50 degrees all three days, overnight low temps around 30 degrees.

