Gun locks given away in Bessemer after three accidental shootings involving children

In light of several accidental shootings involving children, one community activist is trying to make sure parents have access to gun safety.
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In light of several accidental shootings involving children, one community activist is trying to make sure parents have access to gun safety.

At a family-oriented roller skating event in Bessemer, he helped pass out 100 gun locks along with other gun violence survivors who were on hand to help kids understand what can happen when someone fires a gun.

“It’s been breaking my heart to hear about these accidental shootings,” said community activist Harry “Traveling Shoes” Turner.

The last few days have weighed heavy on Turner’s heart after three children accidentally shot themselves in separate incidents while playing with guns in a week’s time. Two of those children died from their injuries.

“When I was 12 years old, I accidentally shot myself playing with a gun,” said Turner, who says he’s lucky to have survived.

By passing out free gun locks provided by UAB, he wants to make sure no other child finds themselves in a similar situation.

“Even if a parent is not educated on how important it is to keep a gun safe, well, when that child says ‘ma, look what I got, keep me safe,’ and give that parent the gun lock,” Turner said.

It wasn’t just gun locks being passed out at Thursday’s event. Gun violence survivors were also on hand to educate kids on how pulling a trigger can change everything in an instant.

“My ex fiancé shot me back in 2010 because I didn’t want to be with him anymore,” said survivor Ammie Morgan.

Because of an act of violence, Morgan is in a wheelchair. She says being able to share her story in the hopes kids think twice before handling a gun is empowering.

“As a person that has been shot, I feel like I can relate to them and say ‘hey, if you pick this gun up, I can tell you what’s gonna happen to your body or someone else’s,’ so it means a lot for me to be able to share my story with them,” Morgan said.

This was the third gun lock giveaway Turner has organized, and he says he plans to continue holding them heading into 2024.

