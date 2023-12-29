Flu cases ramp up in the Tennessee Valley while COVID cases become more severe

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Hospital and hospitals across Alabama are seeing an influx in flu patients. The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting substantially more flu cases today, compared to this time last year.

The CDC is reporting Alabama is in the deep red with ‘very high’ flu activity right now. This level of activity is much higher than last year according to ADPH District Medical Officer Dr. Wes Stubblefield.

Southern states seeing highest rates (CDC)

“If you look at the maps, pretty much the entire southern part of the United States is at ‘high’ or ‘very high’ levels,” said Dr. Stubblefield. “So flu season is here.”

Huntsville Hospital System President Tracy Doughty says he’s seeing this trend play out across his hospitals. Many people are heading to the emergency room with a multitude of viral diseases like the flu, COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

He’s seeing a large amount of people diagnosed with the flu but their symptoms are severe enough for them to be admitted to the emergency room.

“We’re seeing people who have flu exposures or they’re coughing, headache, runny nose, chest congestion coming to the ER,” said Doughty. “We have seen that but we haven’t seen a huge spike in people who have needed to be admitted.”

He says the emergency room can handle the capacity right now but he recommends going to a primary care physician or urgent care center if you don’t have serious symptoms like shortness of breath or inability to breathe.

“Especially during this time we’re so busy we recommend people do go to urgent care during this time,” said Doughty. “Of course, if all else fails come to the ER don’t put yourself in harm’s way by not coming.”

COVID-19 is still a problem in the state.

Though the Alabama Department of Public Health shows the December 2023 numbers are similar to last year, Dr. Stubblefield says it’s still a severe virus.

“We have seen COVID-19 hospitalization numbers going up over time as well as emergency room visits due to COVID-19 have been rising over the last couple of weeks,” said Dr. Stubblefield. “We’re seeing some increased COVID-19 activity in addition to flu activity. Our RSV activity has been relatively flat over the last few weeks, spiking sometime in late November, and December.”

Huntsville Hospital leaders are expecting the hospitalization numbers to increase in the next few weeks.

They recommend receiving the flu vaccination and the latest COVID-19 booster shot.

