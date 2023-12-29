Deals
Florence woman identified as victim of fatal Jefferson County crash

Gayla Ingle of Florence was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Gardendale on December 23.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County last week.

The crash happened on Interstate 65 about a mile south of Gardendale on December 23.

Authorities said Gayla Ingle was killed when her Honda Civic left the roadway and struck a parked Peterbilt tractor-trailer occupied by a 32-year-old Fairfield man.

According to authorities, the 27-year-old Ingle was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

