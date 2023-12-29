Florence woman identified as victim of fatal Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County last week.

The crash happened on Interstate 65 about a mile south of Gardendale on December 23.

Authorities said Gayla Ingle was killed when her Honda Civic left the roadway and struck a parked Peterbilt tractor-trailer occupied by a 32-year-old Fairfield man.

According to authorities, the 27-year-old Ingle was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.