Florence Police warns parents to teach their kids internet safety after juvenile meets strangers online

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence Police have a warning for parents to keep an eye on your children’s online activities.

This comes after the department arrested two 18-year-old men from Tennessee for traveling across state lines to have sex with a 13-year-old girl they met online. Florence Police Sergeant Ryan Kelly said officers received a call about the 13-year-old who had run away at around 2 a.m.

About an hour later they found her with Jarvan Theus and Malek Taylor. Kelly said both men had driven to meet the girl in Florence after meeting her through an app. He said it is better to be safe than sorry when it comes to your children.

“Especially with a juvenile, as soon as you notice that a juvenile is missing, immediately call the police,” Kelly said. “Well a late night, if the juvenile is not at home, of course they’re missing even if they’re just out doing something they’re not supposed to. Go ahead and give us a call. Also it’s good to monitor your kid’s cell phone usage.”

Kelly says this is not the first time something like this has happened, and it probably will not be the last. He wants you to tell your children that meeting up with anyone they meet online can be dangerous.

