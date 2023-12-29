First responders on scene of pickup truck, farm tractor collision in Lawrence CO.

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was injured following a wreck involving a pickup truck and a farm tractor in Lawrence County on Thursday evening.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office the accident happened on Hwy. 20 between County Rd. 585 and County Rd. 265 just east of Town Creek.

Officials says an air ambulance has been dispatched to the scene. There condition is unknown at this time.

State Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are working the accident.

