Financial Friday: Financial New Years Resolutions heading into 2024

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Among the very top of New Year resolutions is saving more money.

A quick study would show you that when the new year rolls around, anywhere between 20 and 45% of all adults make resolutions to improve their financial situation. Therefore, this includes saving more money, paying down debt, increasing your credit score, and making better financial decisions overall in 2024.

WAFF 48 talked to the Financial Education Coordinator at Redstone Federal Credit Union Andrew Calvert offered the following steps you can and should take on your journey to meeting your financial goals this year.

Set a Goal

Set a goal that is feasible and realistic based or your current situation. The goal should not just be a broad “save more” but should also answer the question “how much, and by when?” Meaning if savings is your goal, you should have a realistic and reachable number in mind. The resolution shouldn’t just be to save more, but rather: save X amount by November of 2024. By setting a number and a time to the resolution you can calculate how much money needs to be put away each time you get paid to meet your goal.

Remember when planning to have a contingency (emergency savings) in place for unexpected expenses that could arise. If you don’t have this in place, it could knock you off course for meeting your financial resolutions.

Be Aware and Check Often

Let’s be honest, most New Years resolutions fall off after the first month. One way to combat your financial resolutions falling off after the first month is by reminding yourself of the goal often. By doing this it will remind you of the reasons or the ‘why’ it’s important to take the necessary steps. Sometimes just checking your progress and reminding you of the resolutions is enough to keep you going!

Planning vs. Doing

It’s easy to make a resolution. It takes a little more effort to plan. But actually, doing the plan is what matters! You’ve probably heard the question: “How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time.” Well, the same is true for setting attainable goals. The more you can break down your goals by time, the easier it will be to make steps every day to reach your goals.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.