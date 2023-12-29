Family of Steve Perkins weighs in after Decatur mayor announces crackdown on protests

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The family of Steve Perkins is sounding off after Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said protesters need to obtain a permit beginning Thursday night.

“The recent decision by the Mayor to attempt to stop protests in the city infringes on the rights of citizens and is an action that we as a family cannot support,” a statement from the family read. “From the Boston Tea Party to the March on Selma, the practice of protesting is built into the very fibers of this Nation and most importantly, protected under the 1st Amendment. This attempt by the Mayor to stop or discourage protests is a reenactment of the oppressive tactics used in the 1960s by government officials during the Civil Rights Movement.”

Protests have been consistent since the Decatur police-involved shooting death of Steve Perkins on Sept. 29. Protestors have held marches, protests outside of City Hall, and even outside of Mayor Bowling’s house.

Bowling said that when the protesters first arrived outside of his home to protest he “asked [Police Chief Todd Pinion] to allow demonstrators to remain unhindered outside of [his] residence even though some of their behavior was alarming and certainly disruptive to many of my neighbors.”

He followed up by apologizing to his neighbors.

The Perkins family is used to having large celebrations for every holiday. This year, they’re missing a key member at the table, Steve Perkins.

“After several weeks of continued protests outside of my home I want to assure those concerned that I have heard your voices,” he said. “I cannot, however, continue to allow these disruptions in any neighborhood in our city, After again consulting with our Legal Department I have conceded to what they and law enforcement have been advising me from the beginning, that the right to protest should not and may not infringe on the rights of others and the rule of law must be restored to allow peace for all of our citizens.”

Perkins’ family said the protests show that citizens believe there’s more to be done.

“As protests have continued, it is clear that the citizens of Decatur still strongly believe their elected officials have work to do,” a statement from the Perkins family read. “Each City council member who campaigned for the votes of Decatur citizens has the responsibility to do what is right for this city. Currently, that means establishing new, effective leadership within the police department and establishing community-based oversight to ensure transparency and accountability moving forward.”

The family plans to continue to fight for the justice they feel they deserve.

“Until then, our community will continue to fight for the change this city needs. Until then, we will stand with the citizens of Decatur as they fight to exercise their First Amendment rights,” the Perkins family said in a statement. “We will continue to fight for justice, not only for Steve but for the City of Decatur.”

Three Decatur police officers connected to the shooting of death of Perkins were fired and a fourth was suspended. All four are appealing that discipline.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced that it passed the results of the Perkins investigation on to Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson. It remains to be seen what, if any, criminal charges could be fired in the case.

