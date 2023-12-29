Driver crashes near Huntsville business after tire blows out

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews in Huntsville cleared the scene of a wreck on the Parkway near the 565 ramp on Friday morning.

A car ended up on its side right up against a business.

The driver told WAFF crews at the scene that their tire blew out, and they lost control, crashing near that business.

The driver was the only person in the car and walked away uninjured.

