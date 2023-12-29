Deals
Driver crashes near Huntsville business after tire blows out

Crews in Huntsville cleared the scene of a wreck on the Parkway near the 565 ramp on Friday morning.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews in Huntsville cleared the scene of a wreck on the Parkway near the 565 ramp on Friday morning.

A car ended up on its side right up against a business.

The driver told WAFF crews at the scene that their tire blew out, and they lost control, crashing near that business.

The driver was the only person in the car and walked away uninjured.

Among the very top of New Year resolutions is saving more money.
Financial Friday: Financial New Years Resolutions heading into 2024
Among the very top of New Year resolutions is saving more money.
Financial Friday: Financial New Years Resolutions heading into 2024
