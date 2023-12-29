Court documents reveal new details in fatal shooting of Henagar man

PISGAH, Ala. (WAFF) - Court documents are revealing additional information about the fatal shooting of a Henagar man.

Joshua Goolesby is accused of gunning down 44-year-old Shawmon Ray Jordan on County Road 88 in Pisgah back on December 11.

According to a criminal complaint, Goolesby shot Jordan with a .38 revolver. Goolesby was later arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail.

His bond was set at $150,000, $149,000 for the murder, and $1,000 for certain persons in possession of a firearm.

If Goolesby posts bond, he’s not allowed to have any contact with Jordan’s family and he would have to wear an ankle monitor.

Investigators said earlier this month that they are still looking into what led to the shooting, including the motive behind it.

Goolesby has a preliminary hearing in the case on January 10 in Judge Don Ward’s courtroom.

