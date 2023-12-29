City of Florence to host its own ball drop on New Year’s Eve

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Florence is starting their own New Years’ Eve tradition this year with a ball drop.

Crews will shutdown part of East College St. at noon on Sunday in order to get everything ready for the inaugural event.

There will be something for everyone. You can enjoy live music, vendors, food and more. The event will start at around 6 p.m. and continue until well past midnight.

One of the organizers, said the ball is made by a local business and will feature a music note.

“In this area, I mean we’re music,” Lisa T. said. “I mean we have been music. So the music note on the ball is just a symbolism of what our area is all about and that we need to bring it all back. Bring back something different.”

She said this is the first time Florence has had a ball drop on New Year’s Eve and they hope it will not be the last.

