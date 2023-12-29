Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Harlem Globetrotters Ball Kid Contest
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

City of Florence to host its own ball drop on New Year’s Eve

Members of the city of Florence is starting their own New Years’ Eve tradition this year.
By Aria Pons
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Florence is starting their own New Years’ Eve tradition this year with a ball drop.

Crews will shutdown part of East College St. at noon on Sunday in order to get everything ready for the inaugural event.

There will be something for everyone. You can enjoy live music, vendors, food and more. The event will start at around 6 p.m. and continue until well past midnight.

One of the organizers, said the ball is made by a local business and will feature a music note.

“In this area, I mean we’re music,” Lisa T. said. “I mean we have been music. So the music note on the ball is just a symbolism of what our area is all about and that we need to bring it all back. Bring back something different.”

She said this is the first time Florence has had a ball drop on New Year’s Eve and they hope it will not be the last.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather
48 First Alert For Wintry Mix Late Thursday Into Friday
Authorities said Hillard Randall Kimbrough was fatally shot on Christmas Eve at the Clase Azul...
One dead after Christmas Eve shooting at Clase Azul in Guntersville
The newest class of weight loss drugs is being called the “Breakthrough of the Year.” That’s...
‘A light at the end of the tunnel’: Alabama doctor explains new weight loss drugs could curb state’s obesity crisis
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Lauderdale County authorities identify remains found in early December as Bradley Eugene Lard,...
Remains found in Lauderdale Co. identified as man missing since 2019

Latest News

Malek Taylor and Jarvan Theus are accused of traveling from Tennessee to Florence to have sex...
Florence Police warns parents to teach their kids internet safety after juvenile meets strangers online
Southern states seeing highest rates
Flu cases ramp up in the Tennessee Valley while COVID cases become more severe
Flu cases ramp up in the Tennessee Valley while COVID cases become more severe
Boaz couple mourns the loss of 3 pets and many belongings after house fire
Marshall County family recovers after Christmas Day fire