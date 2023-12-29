Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Harlem Globetrotters Ball Kid Contest
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Alabama State Auditor shares 2024 goals for state

Alabama's state auditor says he's going above and beyond to cut back on government spending.
By Erin Davis
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Still in his first term, Alabama’s State Auditor says he’s decreased government spending by $7,000 just within his office. Andrew Sorrell calls himself a fiscal hawk, trying to save the state money. Alabama has over 1 billion dollars in state inventory. Sorrell keeps track of every item.

“There’s 293,000 inventory items on our rolls right now,” said Sorrell. “All the state’s non-consumable personal property items worth $500 or more, as well as anything that is deemed to be sensitive in nature.”

Those include computers, cell phones, weapons, and vehicles. But he wants to do more to save taxpayers money.

“I would like to have the ability to look into state government spending and say where can we save money?” said Sorrell.

As a State Representative, Sorrell brought a bill to expand the scope of the state auditor’s office. At the same time, other lawmakers moved to eliminate it.

“If nobody was tracking the property, how much more would go missing? Well it would probably be far more than the million dollars that it costs our office to operate,” said Sorrell.

All attempts to change the state auditor’s office failed.

“It’s my goal to take as little tax revenue as possible from the public, and keep government as small as possible but still provide, you know, the services that the taxpayers need and demand,” said Sorrell.

Sorrell expects a lawmaker to carry a bill during the 2024 regular legislative session to increase his office’s responsibilities.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauderdale County authorities identify remains found in early December as Bradley Eugene Lard,...
Remains found in Lauderdale Co. identified as man missing since 2019
First Alert Weather
48 First Alert For Wintry Mix Late Thursday Into Friday
Authorities said Hillard Randall Kimbrough was fatally shot on Christmas Eve at the Clase Azul...
One dead after Christmas Eve shooting at Clase Azul in Guntersville
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
The newest class of weight loss drugs is being called the “Breakthrough of the Year.” That’s...
‘A light at the end of the tunnel’: Alabama doctor explains new weight loss drugs could curb state’s obesity crisis

Latest News

Marshall County officials prepare for freezing conditions
Marshall County officials prepare for winter weather moving into the weekend
Marshall County officials prepare for freezing conditions
Marshall County officials prepare for freezing conditions
The Kitchen Cops have stayed busy during the Christmas holidays, popping in to dozens of...
Kitchen Cops find 9 day old wings, rodent droppings and flies around the Valley this week
Kitchen Cops find 9 day old wings, rodent droppings and flies around the Valley this week
Kitchen Cops find 9 day old wings, rodent droppings and flies around the Valley this week
Six inmates in the Lawrence County Jail were transported to the hospital after ingesting an...
Multiple Lawrence Co. Jail inmates taken to hospital after ingesting unknown substance