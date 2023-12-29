Deals
Alabama doctor explains why COVID, flu, and RSV are spiking in the state

COVID, flu and RSV hospitalizations are spiking across Alabama and the rest of the country.
By Sean Dowling
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’re hearing more sniffling and sneezing these days, there’s a reason for it.

Covid, flu and RSV hospitalizations are spiking across the country.

Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health says because there’s no cross-immunity between the viruses, it’s possible to get sick with a couple at a time. The trouble is, the holiday season could cause case numbers to climb as people get together to celebrate the New Year.

The Centers for Disease Control lists Alabama as having a “very high” flu level at the moment.

But that’s just one respiratory illness. Dr. Stubblefield says just because you catch one doesn’t mean you’re exempt from the rest. “It is possible to get sick with one or even a couple at one time.” As for the holiday weekend, “Anytime people are in close proximity to each other, they have the capability of spreading other respiratory viruses, including COVID flu and RSV. People need to be aware of those that are in, that are particularly high risk,” Dr. Stubblefield said.

As for the high-risk people, Dr. Stubblefield is talking about younger people, infants, older adults and those with compromised immune systems.

As for Covid cases, the health official says Alabama isn’t out of the woods just yet. “We have seen COVID-19 hospitalization numbers going up over time as well as emergency room visits due to COVID-19 have been rising over the last couple of weeks,” Dr. Stubblefield said. “We’re seeing some increased COVID-19 activity in addition to flu activity. We do continue to see people dying due to Covid-19 and again, most of those people fall into those high-risk groups.”

The Huntsville Hospital shut down the Flu and Fever Clinic in late April because of low hospitalization rates.

But now, the hospital president says emergency rooms and clinics may see that spillover.

