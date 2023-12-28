Deals
Willie Ruff, co-founder of the W.C. Handy Music Festival, passes away

Willie Ruff, one of the founders of the W.C. Handy Music Festival, has passed away.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Shoals community is mourning a local legend.

Willie Ruff, one of the founders of the W.C. Handy Music Festival, has passed away.

Ruff was born in Sheffield in 1931 and said he was inspired by meeting W.C. Handy himself while in second grade.

He learned to play the French Horn while serving in the Army.

After he got out of the service, he was accepted to Yale University’s School of Music.

He eventually got hired as an instructor at Yale and spent 46 years there teaching, while spending summers back home in Alabama.

Ruf retired in 2017.

He passed away Christmas Eve at the age of 92.

