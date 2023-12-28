Taking the time to handle grief during the holidays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For a lot of people, Christmas is the happiest time of year, but for others, that’s not the case especially for those who are grieving.

Traditions may look different. Instead of feeling joy, you might be really sad this time of year.

Huntsville-based counselor Alissa Lapidus says it’s difficult to get through this time of year when you’ve lost a loved one.

“You may feel like you’re ready and it may hit you all of a sudden,” explains Lapidus. “Some people are grieving a new issue some people have gotten used to someone not being around.”

She says first that it’s important to understand yourself so you don’t become overwhelmed.

“You know when you’re doing too much,” said Lapidus. “When you’re exhausted or when you can’t sleep or when you feel dred like, ‘I just can’t make myself go to work. I just can’t make myself go to that party or that event or clean the house. If you’re feeling that unmotivated it’s an indicator of depression and overwhelmed and you might have to stop and say, ‘what can I eliminate’ and, ‘do I need help.’”

You can start to incorporate new and old traditions.

“Set a place at the table and acknowledge that it’s empty and have everyone acknowledge that it’s empty,” said Lapidus. “Maybe have everyone say it to that person or you say to that person what you would say if they were here.”

Lapidus also says you can always reach out to a therapist for help or call crisis line 211.

