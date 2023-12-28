Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Suspect arrested for Christmas Eve armed robbery in New Market

Harley Smith, 20 was arrested after allegedly robbing a grocery store on Christmas Eve in New...
Harley Smith, 20 was arrested after allegedly robbing a grocery store on Christmas Eve in New Market.(MCSO)
By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County man was arrested after allegedly robbing a grocery store on Christmas Eve in New Market.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, an unidentified man walked into M&M Grocery on Butler Road and robbed the store clerk at gunpoint.

Following a thorough investigation, 20-year-old Harley Smith was arrested on Wednesday. At the time of his arrest, detectives found an air pistol which they say he used during the robbery.

Smith was charged with Robbery - 1st and booked into the Madison County Jail. At this time Smith is being held without bond per Aniah’s Law.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said Hillard Randall Kimbrough was fatally shot on Christmas Eve at the Clase Azul...
One dead after Christmas Eve shooting at Clase Azul in Guntersville
The newest class of weight loss drugs is being called the “Breakthrough of the Year.” That’s...
‘A light at the end of the tunnel’: Alabama doctor explains new weight loss drugs could curb state’s obesity crisis
First Alert Weather
48 First Alert For Wintry Mix Late Thursday Into Friday
Kimberly Williams of Tuscumbia was killed in an accident in Lawrence County on Thursday when...
Tuscumbia woman killed in Lawrence County wreck, four others injured
Steve Perkins
ALEA turns over findings in officer-involved shooting death of Steve Perkins

Latest News

Small businesses in Tennessee Valley report strong holiday sales
Small businesses in Tennessee Valley report strong holiday sales
Small businesses in Tennessee Valley report strong holiday sales
Small businesses in Tennessee Valley report strong holiday sales
Huntsville police officers search for suspect who shot at Mountain Gap homes
Huntsville police officers search for suspect who shot at Mountain Gap homes
Huntsville police officers search for suspect who shot at Mountain Gap homes
Huntsville police officers search for suspect who shot at Mountain Gap homes
Sheriff Rocky Harnen says one man is dead after an investigation quickly lead to shootout
Officials identify man killed in Pisgah deputy-involved shooting