Suspect arrested for Christmas Eve armed robbery in New Market

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County man was arrested after allegedly robbing a grocery store on Christmas Eve in New Market.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, an unidentified man walked into M&M Grocery on Butler Road and robbed the store clerk at gunpoint.

Following a thorough investigation, 20-year-old Harley Smith was arrested on Wednesday. At the time of his arrest, detectives found an air pistol which they say he used during the robbery.

Smith was charged with Robbery - 1st and booked into the Madison County Jail. At this time Smith is being held without bond per Aniah’s Law.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.