Small businesses in Tennessee Valley report strong holiday sales

Even though many of us shop online, local business owners in the Tennessee Valley said they saw a big increase in sales this holiday season.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Employees at Crawford’s Gifts in Athens said they saw more people coming in to shop at their store this year.

Callie Estes, who works at the store, said the city has made it a lot easier and nicer to shop in the area. That’s why she thinks there were so many more people this year.

“The Athens Main Street, they have put a lot into. It has brought a lot of people in and even having new restaurants brings more people in,” she said.

Estes said the store even saw people all the way from Tennessee come check out the store and shop.

