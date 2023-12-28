Deals
Shoals man indicted in connection to murder at McVantage Industries

WAFF's Aria Pons reports on the death of Edith Martinez in this July 2023 report. Victor Cruz is accused of killing her.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A Shoals man was indicted for murder in connection to a woman’s death earlier this year.

Victor Cruz is accused of killing Edith Martinez back in July at McVantage Industries.

Court records show Cruz told investigators he and Martinez had gotten into an argument over jealousy or infidelity when she swung a metal pipe at him. After this, Cruz told investigators he hit her back out of anger.

Those same court records say Cruz told investigators he hit Martinez several times in the head with a pipe after she fell to the ground, and then waited for police to arrive.

Upon their arrival, officers found Martinez suffering from severe head injuries, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Cruz was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities said the incident appeared to be domestic-related.

Cruz and Martinez worked at McVantage Industries in Tuscumbia but in different plant areas.

Authorities also said Cruz came into McVantage when it was not his shift to confront Martinez.

Cruz is being held in the Colbert County Jail without bond. He’s due in court next month.

