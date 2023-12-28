Deals
Remains found in Lauderdale Co. identified as man missing since 2019

By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton held a press conference on Thursday afternoon to provide updates on remains that were found on Dec. 13 by a hunter.

The remains were positively identified as 39-year-old Bradley Lard. He was last seen walking near Lauderdale County Rd. 157 and County Rd. 10 in March 2019.

Hamilton says 60-70 percent of the remains were recovered and that clothing items were found near the remains. The clothing matched what Lard was last seen wearing the night he disappeared.

In November 2019, Governor Kay Ivey offered a $5,000 reward for any information that would lead to an arrest and conviction. Hamilton says that reward still stands.

During the press conference, Hamilton was asked if they believed foul play was suspected but he says since it is an open investigation and that new evidence has been obtained they can not discuss such information.

Lard’s mother, Lisa Wallace was present at the press conference and said that she was grateful for those who helped search for Lard as well as the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.

“Just keep praying for me and my family,” she said. “I am so grateful to be bringing my baby home.”

