Rain and snow showers possible to close out the week

First Alert Weather
This afternoon, increasing clouds and cool with high temps only in the 40s. Tonight, mostly...
This afternoon, increasing clouds and cool with high temps only in the 40s. Tonight, mostly cloudy. A slight chance of a rain or snow shower. Temps in the low 30s. Friday. rain and snow showers, mainly during the afternoon and evening. A 48 FIRST ALERT for a few slick spots Friday evening and overnight. High temps in the low to mid 40s. Friday night, a few slick spots, otherwise rain/snow ends with clearing after midnight. Saturday and Sunday, mainly sunny both days. High temps around 50 degrees. Overnight low temps around 30 degrees. After a chilly night for New Year's Eve, New Year's Day will be cloudy and cool. A slight chance of a few showers. High temps in the 40s. Sun returns Tuesday, but still cool. Upper 40s. Near 50 degrees Wednesday with a few rain showers.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This afternoon, increasing clouds and cool with high temps only in the 40s. Tonight, mostly cloudy. A slight chance of a rain or snow shower. Temps in the low 30s. Friday. rain and snow showers, mainly during the afternoon and evening. A 48 FIRST ALERT for a few slick spots Friday evening and overnight. High temps in the low to mid 40s. Friday night, a few slick spots, otherwise rain/snow ends with clearing after midnight. 

Saturday and Sunday, mainly sunny both days. High temps around 50 degrees. Overnight low temps around 30 degrees. After a chilly night for New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day will be cloudy and cool. A slight chance of a few showers. High temps in the 40s.

Sun returns Tuesday, but still cool. Upper 40s. Near 50 degrees Wednesday with a few rain showers.

