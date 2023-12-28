Rain and snow showers possible to close out the week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This afternoon, increasing clouds and cool with high temps only in the 40s. Tonight, mostly cloudy. A slight chance of a rain or snow shower. Temps in the low 30s. Friday. rain and snow showers, mainly during the afternoon and evening. A 48 FIRST ALERT for a few slick spots Friday evening and overnight. High temps in the low to mid 40s. Friday night, a few slick spots, otherwise rain/snow ends with clearing after midnight.

Saturday and Sunday, mainly sunny both days. High temps around 50 degrees. Overnight low temps around 30 degrees. After a chilly night for New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day will be cloudy and cool. A slight chance of a few showers. High temps in the 40s.

Sun returns Tuesday, but still cool. Upper 40s. Near 50 degrees Wednesday with a few rain showers.

