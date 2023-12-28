Deals
Quarterfinals set at 41st annual Huntsville City Classic

Quarterfinals, finals tip off Thursday
The 41st Huntsville City Classic tipped off Wednesday December 27th at Huntsville High School.
By Carl Prather
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 41st annual Huntsville City Classic basketball Tournament is set.

Below are tentative tip off times for games at Huntsville High School.

Quarterfinals (Main Gymnasium)

9 A.M.

Bob Jones vs. James Clemens

10:30 A.M.

Sparkman vs Huntsville

Noon

Grissom vs. St Pius (GA)

1:30 P.M.

Austin vs. Centennial

Semifinals

6 P.M.

Winner of Sparkman/Huntsville vs. Winner of Bob Jones/James Clemens

7:30 P.M.

Winner of Grissom/St Pius (GA) vs Winner of Austin/Centennial (TN)

Huntsville City Championship

Friday 7 P.M.

