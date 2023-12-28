Quarterfinals set at 41st annual Huntsville City Classic
Quarterfinals, finals tip off Thursday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 41st annual Huntsville City Classic basketball Tournament is set.
Below are tentative tip off times for games at Huntsville High School.
Quarterfinals (Main Gymnasium)
9 A.M.
Bob Jones vs. James Clemens
10:30 A.M.
Sparkman vs Huntsville
Noon
Grissom vs. St Pius (GA)
1:30 P.M.
Austin vs. Centennial
Semifinals
6 P.M.
Winner of Sparkman/Huntsville vs. Winner of Bob Jones/James Clemens
7:30 P.M.
Winner of Grissom/St Pius (GA) vs Winner of Austin/Centennial (TN)
Huntsville City Championship
Friday 7 P.M.
