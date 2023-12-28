Quarterfinals set at 41st annual Huntsville City Classic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 41st annual Huntsville City Classic basketball Tournament is set.

Below are tentative tip off times for games at Huntsville High School.

Quarterfinals (Main Gymnasium)

9 A.M.

Bob Jones vs. James Clemens

10:30 A.M.

Sparkman vs Huntsville

Noon

Grissom vs. St Pius (GA)

1:30 P.M.

Austin vs. Centennial

Semifinals

6 P.M.

Winner of Sparkman/Huntsville vs. Winner of Bob Jones/James Clemens

7:30 P.M.

Winner of Grissom/St Pius (GA) vs Winner of Austin/Centennial (TN)

Huntsville City Championship

Friday 7 P.M.

