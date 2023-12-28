Madison Co. woman arrested on sodomy, bestiality charges
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County woman turned herself in on Tuesday on outstanding warrants including Sodomy, Child Sexual Abuse and Bestiality.
According to court documents, 45-year-old Kristina Fletcher allegedly sexually assaulted a child under the age of 12 between 2014 and 2020. She is also accused of engaging in sexual contact with an animal.
Fletcher was charged with Sodomy - 1st Degree, Sexual Abuse of a Child Under 12 and Bestiality. She was booked into the Madison County Jail on a $75,300 bond. She has since been released.
Fletcher is due in court on Jan. 31, 2024.
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.