Inmate convicted of murder dies at Limestone Correctional Facility

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate died at the Limestone Correctional Facility on Wednesday.

Officials said DeMarcus McCloud was showing erratic behavior and had to be subdued by officers.

He was taken to the Health Care Unit for assessment. After that, he became unresponsive.

Prison staff began life-saving measures but were not successful. McCloud was pronounced dead by the attending physician.

The ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating McCloud’s death.

The cause of death is pending an autopsy.

The 45-year-old McCloud was serving a life sentence for murder out of Calhoun County.

