Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Harlem Globetrotters Ball Kid Contest
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Inmate convicted of murder dies at Limestone Correctional Facility

Inmate DeMarcus McCloud died at the Limestone Correctional Facility on Wednesday.
Inmate DeMarcus McCloud died at the Limestone Correctional Facility on Wednesday.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate died at the Limestone Correctional Facility on Wednesday.

Officials said DeMarcus McCloud was showing erratic behavior and had to be subdued by officers.

He was taken to the Health Care Unit for assessment. After that, he became unresponsive.

Prison staff began life-saving measures but were not successful. McCloud was pronounced dead by the attending physician.

The ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating McCloud’s death.

The cause of death is pending an autopsy.

The 45-year-old McCloud was serving a life sentence for murder out of Calhoun County.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather
48 First Alert For Wintry Mix Late Thursday Into Friday
Authorities said Hillard Randall Kimbrough was fatally shot on Christmas Eve at the Clase Azul...
One dead after Christmas Eve shooting at Clase Azul in Guntersville
The newest class of weight loss drugs is being called the “Breakthrough of the Year.” That’s...
‘A light at the end of the tunnel’: Alabama doctor explains new weight loss drugs could curb state’s obesity crisis
Cameron Tolbert of Pisgah was identified as the man who was shot and killed in a...
Officials identify man killed in Pisgah deputy-involved shooting
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison

Latest News

Lauderdale County authorities identify remains found in early December as Bradley Eugene Lard,...
Remains found in Lauderdale Co. identified as man missing since 2019
Lauderdale County authorities identify remains found in early December as Bradley Eugene Lard
Lauderdale County authorities identify remains found in early December
Police said Larry Dean Taylor left the area of South Seminary Street in Florence on Nov. 21...
Florence police looking for missing man last seen in November
Marvin C. McClendon Jr. stands in the prisoner's dock during his arraignment in Lawrence...
Jury deadlocks in trial of Alabama man accused of 1988 killing of 11-year-old Massachusetts girl