Huntsville police officers search for suspect who shot at Mountain Gap homes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened in a Mountain Gap neighborhood on Tuesday night.

Officials say someone shot into multiple homes between Mountain Gap Road and Hobbs Road.

The home with the most damage is on Branscomb Dr. near Valade Circ. One bullet went through a window into the living room. The renters who live there say they were almost shot in their own home. They say they left the living room to go to sleep just minutes before the shot was fired at approximately 10:15 p.m.

Their house wasn’t the only thing shot, another bullet hit their truck. Plus, two doors down a car had a window shot out.

Several people have lived in the neighborhood for over two decades. they say they’re surprised that something like this happened in their quiet neighborhood.

“It is a pretty rural feeling around here,” said Mountain Gap resident Gary Searles. “It’s dead quiet at night. You can hear everything. My cameras didn’t go off last night. When I heard this I went straight home and looked at the cameras and thinking, ‘Oh maybe I’ll see something come by and there was nothing, nothing on my cameras.”

Many young families live in the neighborhood, like the Tarantini’s. Samantha Tarantini has two sons an 8-year-old and a 3-year-old. She says she’s concerned this happened so close to her family.

“My husband grew up here and we bought his childhood home,” said Tarantini. “I mean he lived here over 20 years of his life and we feel safe enough to raise our children here. It’s really just one of those things that doesn’t sit right with you.”

Plus, many other children are going in and out of this area often.

“It’s pretty concerning especially raising kids in this neighborhood and being in between two main schools where a bunch of kids live,” said Tarantini. “It’s not the best feeling but I have full faith that they will figure out what happened to keep our neighborhood safe.”

WAFF 48 News reached out to HPD with several questions, like if they have any leads, if this was a random shooting and if any more houses were hit. As of now, there has not been a response.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.